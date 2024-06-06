Cedar Bog limits hours, seeks staff and volunteers

Visitors must stay on the path of this boardwalk in Cedar Bog or will risk damaging the rare habitat. John Coffman Photography The rules of touring Cedar Bog are posted on the site. Hours of operation have been reduced. John Coffman Photography One of the most popular plants in Cedar Bog, the showy lady’s slippers are the tallest native northern orchid, and many believe they are the most stunning. They are not to be touched or removed by visitors to the bog. John Coffman Photography

Cedar Bog, a non-profit site which is part of the Ohio History Connection, has reportedly experienced losses of plants and animals to removal by visitors and is now reducing the number of hours it is open.

According to a story published by WYSO in Yellow Springs, Cedar Bog Nature Preserve has experienced recent damage from visitors removing plants and wildlife in the rare habitat.

For now, the preserve will only be open on days an employee is available to monitor the paths.

Located south of Urbana on Woodburn Road, Cedar Bog is a protected area of about 450 acres of land, offering visitors a chance to see Ohio as it was more than 10,000 years ago. It’s one of only 25 national natural landmarks located in Ohio, according to WYSO.

Cedar Bog is home to 40 percent of Ohio’s rare species, in one location, according to Ohio History Connection.

“It’s just a real unique special place that you’re gonna see things that you don’t see any place in Ohio,” Judy Page, board president of the Cedar Bog Association, told WYSO. “We have had people come in and remove some animals and plants from Cedar Bog which is a problem and illegal.”

The Cedar Bog Association is working to add programming, staff and volunteers to allow extended hours. Currently the Bog is open for outdoor access Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. During June the Bog might also be open on Sundays if possible.

To volunteer, contact 937-484-3744 or email [email protected].