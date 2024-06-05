DeLong named first-team All-Ohio in softball

Mechanicsburg’s Addie DeLong (pictured) was named 1st Team All-Ohio, 1st Team All-Central District/Central District Player of the Year and 1st Team All-OHC/OHC North Player of the Year after batting .615.

After claiming an OHC North co-title and advancing to a Central District Division IV regional semifinal, several players on the Mechanicsburg softball team have earned post-season honors.

Addie DeLong was named 1st Team All-Ohio, 1st Team All-Central District/Central District Player of the Year and 1st Team All-OHC/OHC North Player of the Year after batting .615.

Emily Conley batted .595 with 7 home runs and 43 RBI and was named 1st Team All-Central District and 1st Team All-OHC.

Jasalyn Sartin was named 1st Team All-Central District and 1st Team All-OHC.

Kendall Booth was named honorable mention All-Central District and 2nd Team All-OHC.

Jensen Patterson was named honorable mention All-OHC, Mylee DeLong was named 2nd Team All-OHC and Bella Batkiewicz was named honorable mention All-OHC.