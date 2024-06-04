Free Meals for Kids at Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church this summer

Submitted story

MECHANICSBURG – Children ages 1 to 18 and adults ages 19 through 21 with a disability are able to receive free meals this summer. Meals will be distributed on Mondays from 11 a.m. to noon at Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church, 42 North Main Street in Mechanicsburg. The program runs from June 17 to August 12.

Each week, individuals can pick up seven breakfasts and seven lunches to take home. All meals are shelf-stable. Breakfasts include cereal, 1% white milk, and 100% fruit juice or Craisins. Lunches include a whole grain, protein, fruit pouch or Craisins, veggie juice, and 1% white milk. Monthly menus will be given out at food pickup or are able to be viewed at Mechanicsburg Public Library.

All children ages 1 through 18 are eligible as well as individuals ages 19 through 21 who have been identified as having mental or physical disabilities and are following Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) through their current enrollment in educational programs.

Youth are able to pick up their own meals, or adults may pick up for their children; children do not need to be present. Grandparents, babysitters, siblings, or other adults may pick up for youth with a permission form signed by the parent or guardian. These forms may be picked up at Mechanicsburg Public Library.

This USDA Summer Food Service Program functions in conjunction with the Children’s Hunger Alliance and Mechanicsburg Public Library. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Info from Mechanicsburg Public Library