State funds to enhance safety at local intersection

Champaign County will receive funding from the state of Ohio to enhance safety at the U.S. Route 68 intersection with state Route 296. The project will take place in 2028.

The project will cost $1,431,000 of state funds and will install left-turn lanes on U.S. Route 68 and realign state Route 296 approaches to eliminate offset, according to information from the state of Ohio.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Jack Marchbanks on Thursday announced more than two dozen road safety projects that target areas with a history of severe and deadly crashes, including the intersection in Champaign County.

As part of ODOT’s Highway Safety Improvement Program, nearly $87 million will be invested into 28 roadway safety projects in 22 counties, with the majority of the projects focused on improving dangerous intersections.

According to ODOT, crashes at intersections account for roughly 30 percent of all traffic deaths each year, killing 362 people in 2023 and 104 people so far this year

“When it comes to our roadways, safety will always be our top priority,” said DeWine. “Our goal is to save lives by investing to improve dangerous intersections.”

Intersection improvements include the construction of 19 roundabouts, which have been shown to significantly lower the risk of deadly crashes at intersections. Studies by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) show that roundabouts achieve a 44 percent reduction in crashes and reduce serious and deadly crashes by nearly 90 percent at two-way stop intersections. When roundabouts replace a traffic signal, FHWA found a 48 percent reduction in crashes and a nearly 80 percent drop in serious and deadly crashes.

“ODOT’s mission includes building and maintaining a transportation system that is safe. It’s a responsibility we take very seriously,” said Marchbanks. “However, we also need drivers to do some very basic things like follow the speed limit, buckle up, drive sober, and above all pay attention.”