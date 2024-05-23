Woman’s Tourist Club honors Purdy

Pictured are Woman’s Tourist Club members with honoree Ashley Purdy. From left are: Rita Anderson, President; Kay Miller, Secretary; Ashley Purdy, Empowered Woman honoree; Pat McElroy, Vice President. Submitted photo Ashley Purdy is pictured with her daughters Brooklyn and Desiree as well as Jack and Shirley Purdy. Submitted photo Melissa Thompson nominated Ashley Purdy for the Empowered Woman Award. Submitted photo

Submitted story

MECHANICSBURG – The Woman’s Tourist Club honored Ashley Purdy on May 20 as its Empowered Woman of the Year for all that she does in the community. Purdy has been involved in Mechanicsburg in multiple areas.

She volunteers at the Mechanicsburg Baptist Church and runs the van-ministry with her husband Tom, picking up kids every week to be sure they get to church — sometimes sharing her home with them between church services. Ashley also volunteers in the nursery and game area during the KidzJam service on Sunday evening.

During the summer she hosts weekly softball games at the park on Sunday evenings for the church family to come together for a fun relaxing evening of fellowship and softball.

Recently Ashley has begun serving at Mechanicsburg food pantry, Oasis of Mercy, sometimes bringing her children to help instill a sense of giving and serving. She not only delivers food, but she builds relationships with the residents who are served.

Several of the attendees had stories to share about their relationship with Ashley, who definitely makes a difference in the community. She is a wonderful role model for her children and friends. Congratulations Ashley on a well-deserved honor.

The delicious meal was catered by In Good Taste and beverages were donated by Hemisphere Coffee Roasters.

The Woman’s Tourist Club is happy to acknowledge all that Ashley does for the community and her family.

Info from Pat McElroy, Woman’s Tourist Club