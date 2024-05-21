PET CAT OF THE WEEK

Telly is a sweet and loving neutered male. Submitted photo

PAWS Animal Shelter

Telly was found as a stray out in the country near Cable in Champaign County. There are a lot of farms in that area, so he probably came from one of them. A nice couple in the area is trying to get all the strays there spayed and neutered, which is how they met Telly. He was so incredibly sweet and loving that they wanted him to find a good indoor home where he would be loved and cared for for the rest of his life. They had him tested, neutered, and vaccinated, and then they brought him to PAWS Animal Shelter to find his forever home. He really is every bit as loving as they claimed, and he would be a wonderful addition to virtually any family. He didn’t even fuss about going through quarantine, as he’s so good-natured.

Visit all the pets at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS