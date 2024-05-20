Tigers, Indians fall in baseball tourney

WL-S starting pitcher Eli Allen delivers to the plate during Monday’s game with Arcanum. Photo by John Coffman Photography

WEST LIBERTY – Arcanum defeated West Liberty-Salem, 6-2, in the Division III baseball tournament on Monday.

WL-S (18-5) had 3 hits and 2 errors.

Indians lose

GALION –Third-ranked Northmor scored a run in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat 11th-ranked Mechanicsburg, 2-1, in the Division IV Central District baseball semifinals on Monday.

The Indians (18-6) scored their lone run in the second inning as Eli Wilson scored on a double by Chris Ritchie.

Northmor scored a single run in the third inning.

Wilson and Ritchie each had a double in the contest.

Lane Poland started on the mound for the Indians and struck out eight in six innings. Conner Eyink took the loss in relief.