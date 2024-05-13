Phone apps no replacement for tornado sirens

I think it is a sad day in our county when we invest tax dollars to create an EMA, and they vote not to protect the citizens. In light of all the recent tornado activity, sirens would be beneficial to alert individuals who do not have a smart phone, do not have good reception, or have inconsistent results from all the multiple apps we are told to download. Many people have spoken about not being notified of inclement weather, yet Champaign County has sat idly by doing nothing. The average person cannot attend a county commissioners’ meeting to voice concerns, because they’re held during the week, during the day. Does anyone care about our thoughts or concerns?

Darla Roberts

Johnson Township