The Grimes Flying Lab Museum (pictured) and the nearby Champaign Aviation Museum are part of the new Ohio Air and Space Trail. John Coffman Photography Local museums part of statewide tourism trail Local museums part of statewide tourism trail The Ohio Air and Space Trail is depicted in this infographic. Graphic from America 250-Ohio The Ohio Air and Space Trail themes are detailed in this infographic. Graphic from America 250-Ohio

Submitted story

TROY – America 250-Ohio, the official state commission responsible for spearheading Ohio’s commemorations around America’s semiquincentennial in 2026, announced May 9 the Ohio Air and Space Trail, the first of six planned experiential trails linking historic sites across the state.

The Ohio Air and Space Trail is a thematic collection of more than 30 sites in Ohio – including the Champaign Aviation Museum and Grimes Flying Lab Museum located near Grimes Field in Urbana – that celebrate the Ohio people and places that have become synonymous with air and space exploration over the past century.

Participating locations align with one or more trail themes, including Innovation, Birthplace of Aviation, Service to Country, Space Exploration, Training, Preservation & Flying Experiences, and Aviation Feats & Spectacles.

The trail honors a number of famous Ohio flyers, including Neil Armstrong, John Glenn, Orville and Wilbur Wright and Ohio’s Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP) during World War II. Locations for the trail include well-known sites and hidden gems across the state such as the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, the International Women’s Air & Space Museum, the Armstrong Air & Space Museum, the Great Lakes Science Center/NASA Glenn Visitor Center, WACO Air Museum, the John & Annie Glenn Museum, The Works: Ohio Center for History, Art & Technology; and the Ernie Hall Aviation Museum, among others.

A full list of participants, interactive maps, and other interactive materials can be found on the newly-launched Ohio Air and Space Trail website, ohioairandspace.com.

“From the Wright brothers flying over Dayton to Wapakoneta’s Neil Armstrong walking the surface of the moon, it is impossible to tell the nationally-significant story of air and space travel without Ohio,” said Mackensie Wittmer, Executive Director of the National Aviation Heritage Area and America 250-Ohio Commission Member. “The Ohio Air and Space Trail offers a fun and informative exploration of aviation and space landmarks, museums, and historic sites celebrating the Ohioans who made world-changing contributions.”

The Ohio Air and Space Trail is the first of America 250-Ohio’s planned Trails & Tales program, which aims to establish five additional thematic experiential trails similar to the Air and Space Trail over the next two years.

Additional details on these trails will be announced in the coming months.

About America 250-Ohio

In 2026, the United States will celebrate its semiquincentennial, which is the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Each state has been encouraged to create a celebration and commemoration of this anniversary to reflect the unique character and contributions of each state to the nation over the past 250 years. Ohio is fully embracing this opportunity. The Ohio Commission for the Semiquincentennial (aka America 250-Ohio Commission or AM250-OH) was created by the Ohio legislature and launched on March 1, 2022. The charge of the AM250-OH Commission is “… to plan, encourage, develop, and coordinate the commemoration of the two hundred fiftieth anniversary of the founding of the United States and the impact of Ohioans on the nation’s past, present, and future.” — Ohio Revised Code (149.309).

More information can be found at America250-Ohio.org.

Info from America 250-Ohio