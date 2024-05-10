PET CAT OF THE WEEK

Heathcliff loves to get attention and be petted and fussed over. Submitted photo

PAWS Animal Shelter

Heathcliff was a stray in Mechanicsburg. He was caught by a TNR (trap, neuter, return) group and was neutered. He was very sweet and pretty, so they asked PAWS Animal Shelter if we could take him. We did, and he is an incredibly friendly cat. We had trouble getting pictures of him because he kept running over every time he saw us looking at him. He clearly loves to get attention and be petted and fussed over!

Meet all the pets at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS