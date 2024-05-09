WEST LIBERTY-SALEM SENIORS OF MONTH

The following students are the West Liberty-Salem Seniors of the Month for May:
Eli Bell
Parents: Jeff and Jenny Bell
School Activities and Awards:
FFA president 2023- 2024
FFA treasurer 2022- 2023
White tiger award x2
Key club member
If I were principal for a day: I’d cancel school
Favorite school memory: Ag science day
People who have been an inspiration to me include: My parents and grandparents
Because: they are very hard working and have helped me to become who I am today
Lately, I have been reading: Nothing, I haven’t finished a book since middle school
My advice to parents:
Let your kids have fun, and encourage them to get a job and make their own money
My biggest regret: I don’t have any
Next year I will be: Out of school and making money
Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal
Lily Smith
Parents: Robin and Ben Smith
School Activities and Awards:
Cross Country, Swim Team, Track, Student Council, Key Club, Link Crew, NHS, FFA, Spanish Club
Valedictorian, Cross Country Academic All-Ohioan, Swim Academic All-Ohioan, FFA Chapter Scholar Award
If I were principal for a day:
I would turn the school hallways into Slip N’ Slides.
Favorite school memory:
Playing Euchre in math class
People who have been an inspiration to me include:
My parents, Grandma Faye, Coach Aaron Lauck, Coach Ann Vogel, Molly Meadows
Because:
They have always supported me and pushed me to work hard.
Lately, I have been reading:
Heart of Darkness
My advice to parents:
Be your kid’s biggest supporter.
My biggest regret:
Not getting very involved freshman year.
Next year I will be:
Majoring in Environmental Engineering at The Ohio State University
Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal