WEST LIBERTY-SALEM SENIORS OF MONTH

The following students are the West Liberty-Salem Seniors of the Month for May:

Eli Bell

Parents: Jeff and Jenny Bell

School Activities and Awards:

FFA president 2023- 2024

FFA treasurer 2022- 2023

White tiger award x2

Key club member

If I were principal for a day: I’d cancel school

Favorite school memory: Ag science day

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My parents and grandparents

Because: they are very hard working and have helped me to become who I am today

Lately, I have been reading: Nothing, I haven’t finished a book since middle school

My advice to parents:

Let your kids have fun, and encourage them to get a job and make their own money

My biggest regret: I don’t have any

Next year I will be: Out of school and making money

Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal

Lily Smith

Parents: Robin and Ben Smith

School Activities and Awards:

Cross Country, Swim Team, Track, Student Council, Key Club, Link Crew, NHS, FFA, Spanish Club

Valedictorian, Cross Country Academic All-Ohioan, Swim Academic All-Ohioan, FFA Chapter Scholar Award

If I were principal for a day:

I would turn the school hallways into Slip N’ Slides.

Favorite school memory:

Playing Euchre in math class

People who have been an inspiration to me include:

My parents, Grandma Faye, Coach Aaron Lauck, Coach Ann Vogel, Molly Meadows

Because:

They have always supported me and pushed me to work hard.

Lately, I have been reading:

Heart of Darkness

My advice to parents:

Be your kid’s biggest supporter.

My biggest regret:

Not getting very involved freshman year.

Next year I will be:

Majoring in Environmental Engineering at The Ohio State University

Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal