Wags Bakery opens

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce organized a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Wags Bakery’s grand opening on Friday, May 3. Specializing in creating nutritious and wholesome dog treats, boutique toys, chews, and apparel for your furry family members, Wags is situated at 321 N. Main St., Urbana. Their opening hours are T-Th 11 am- 7 pm, Fri 11 am- 6 pm, and Sat 11 am- 4 pm. For inquiries, you can contact them at 937-505-0554. Left to right: Polly Trenor, Joy Trenor, Nick Redavide (Urbana Lions Club), Staci Weller, Bobbi McKee, Kaitlyn Gearheart, Jamon Sellman, Jenny White, Suzanne Williams, Audra Bean, Jon Williams, Ryan Berry, Melissa Lawson, Hazel Lawson Murray, Justin Weller, Jessie Lowe, Dave Smith and Sara Neer.