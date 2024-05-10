Upcoming local events and gatherings

Have a calendar item? Email it to [email protected].

_____

Friday, May 10

Gloria Theatre: Unsung Hero, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 11

Annual Mother’s Day Bake Sale: for Breastfriendsforeverofcc.org at Mechanicsburg, Winner’s Shopper; at St. Paris Library, St. Paris

Stamp Out Hunger: National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will conduct its annual national food drive. Residents can leave their donation of non-perishable food items next to their mailbox. Letter carriers will collect these food donations on that day as they deliver mail along their postal routes and distribute them to the Second Harvest Food Bank (SHFB) and its partner agencies in Clark, Champaign, and Logan counties.

Woodstock Lions Club Fish Fry: 4-6 p.m. at 2235 N. state Rt. 559 Woodstock (Lions Club House); $12 donation

Gloria Theatre: Unsung Hero, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Downtown Urbana Second Saturday: Stars and Stripes presented by DAV Chapter#31-VFW Post 5451 Joint Headquarters. Food trucks, live entertainment, sidewalk vendors, extended shopping hours, a 24-foot rock climbing wall, a kids zone, and so much more! 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 12

Gloria Theatre: Unsung Hero, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Monday, May 13

May Urbana Township Trustees: meetings ordinarily scheduled for Monday, May 6 and 20 are instead being held May 13.

City of Urbana Park Board meeting: 4 p.m. at DECK Building @ Melvin Miller Park, Urbana

Wednesday, May 15

Champaign County community blood drive: 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 South U.S. Route 68, Urbana. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Thursday, May 16

Champaign Aviation Museum free lecture: at 11 a.m. Bill Albers presents “Women in Aviation During World War II.”

Friday, May 17

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office

Urbana Local Alumni Association annual banquet: at the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68 in Urbana. A buffet dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Special recognition will be given to the classes of 1954, 1959 and 1064. For reservations, contact Jane Virts Stimmel, treasurer, at 937-826-3344 by May 10. Dinner reservations are $17.50 per person.

Graham High School graduation: 7 p.m. at Dallas Stadium

Saturday, May 18

Cedar Bog: Sedges of Ohio, 10 a.m. to noon. Join Andrew Gibson, a Division of Natural Areas and Preserves botanist, for a presentation on the sedges of Ohio. This talk will be held inside the nature center and a walk around the boardwalk will be hosted afterwards. $5 per person, OHC & CBA members free.

Paws Animal Shelter is hosting a kitten shower: from 12:30 – 3 p.m. for our cuddly new additions! Don’t miss this opportunity to bond with our kittens and cats and meet your new family member. Refreshments will be served. Gift ideas for the shower include Fancy Feast kitten canned food, Friskies Kitten Chow dry food (yellow bag), and clumping cat litter.

DAR meeting: 10 a.m. at the Dragonfly Vineyard with samples and lunch at your own expense.

Monday, May 20

Champaign County Democrats Spring Dinner: “The Comedy Before the Storm” at The Cheetah Lounge, 211 Glenn Ave., Urbana. 5 p.m. social hour, 6 p.m. dinner. With comedian Mike Larsen. Tickets $35 each

Wednesday, May 22

Quest Community Church community blood drive: from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 110 South St., West Liberty. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Saturday, May 25

Cedar Bog: Join volunteer naturalist and longtime volunteer, Jim Lemon at 10 a.m., as he explores dragonflies and damselflies of Cedar Bog! Cedar Bog is home to the smallest dragonfly in North America, the elfin skimmer. The bog is also home to the rare damselfly, the seepage dancer.

Sunday, May 26

Triad High School graduation: 2 p.m. at football stadium; indoor gymnasium ceremony if it rains

West Liberty-Salem High School graduation: 7 p.m. at football stadium

Friday, May 31

Mechanicsburg High School graduation: 7 p.m. at football stadium; moving indoors if it rains

Saturday, June 1

Urbana High School graduation: 7:30 p.m. at Hillclimber Stadium; rain date June 2 at 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 4

Westville United Methodist Church pre-order carryout only dinner: The menu will be baked steak, scalloped potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, and dessert for $12. Pickup will be Tuesday, June 4, 4-6 p.m. at Westville UM Church, 76 North State Route 560, Westville. Text or call orders to Carol at (937) 631-7227 by May 31.

Saturday, June 8

Cedar Bog Orchid Walk: from noon to 2 p.m. enjoy the largest native orchid in North America, the Showy Lady’s Slipper Orchid! Here at Cedar Bog, we have these plants by the hundreds. Walk the boardwalk and talk with a Cedar Bog Association volunteer naturalist about our orchid population. $5 per person, CBA and OHC members free.

Monday, June 10

Red Cross Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Evans-Purk Building in St. Paris; sponsored by the St. Paris United Methodist Church. For an appointment call Shari at 937-631-3045 or schedule online at www.redcrossblood.org

Saturday, June 22

Champaign County Preservation Alliance 30th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cedar Bog: Chelsea Gottfried, co-author of “Gardening for Moths: A Regional Guide” will be presenting on her book on Saturday, June 22 at 8 p.m. at the nature center at Cedar Bog. Copies of the book will be available to purchase as well as book-signing opportunities after the program.

Cedar Bog Moth Night: 9:30 p.m. After Chelsea Gottlieb’s program on June 22, Jim McCormac and Jim Lemon will host a moth night! Attendees will walk around the nature center at night and witness the different species of moths that reside at the bog. This is a free program.

Sunday, June 23

Champaign County Preservation Alliance 30th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Cedar Bog: Fireflies, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Join Matthew Speights at Cedar Bog Nature Preserve as he presents on the fascinating bugs that are fireflies. After he presentation, we will walk around outside and search for fireflies. $5 per person, CBA & OHC members free.

Friday, July 19

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office

Saturday, August 10

Cedar Bog, coneflowers, asters and goldenrods: 10 a.m. Join Terry and Randy Litchfield at Cedar Bog Nature Preserve to learn about Ohio’s fall wildflowers. $5 per person, CBA & OHC members free.

Sunday, September 15

Cedar Bog Mellow Yellow Walk: noon to 2 p.m. Stroll the boardwalk and take in all of the fall wildflowers that are blooming! Cedar Bog Association volunteer naturalists will be on the boardwalk to answer any questions you may have. This is a free event. Donations accepted.

Friday, September 20

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office

Thursday, October 10

28th Annual Fashion to a Tea: “Gallery of Hope” for Breastfriendsforeverofcc.org, at Champaign County Fair 4-H Building

Friday, October 11

Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m. $6 per person. Reservations recommended

Saturday, October 12

Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m. $6 per person. Reservations recommended

Saturday, November 2

Champaign County Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, November 15

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in City Building Training Room