Ribbon cut on Champaign County Leadership project

Pictured from left to right: Ryan Lantz, Sara Neer, Jerry Knotts, Joy Trenor, Rachel Casey, Augie Martinez, Alexis Kessler, Zac McPherson, Connie Cohn, Nolan Conley and Abby Martinez. Submitted photo

Submitted story

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, May 3 for the renovation of Dugout 4 at Melvin Miller Park. The enhancements included new fencing and a shade awning.

This project was part of the 2023 Leadership Champaign County class led by Augie Martinez from Champaign Family YMCA and Alexis Kessler from Park National Bank.

They aim to inspire future Leadership classes to carry on this project for the remaining dugouts. Gratitude goes to the sponsors: Weidmann Electrical Technology, Park National Bank, Hemisphere Coffee Roasters, Dave Kehl Chevrolet, Link Construction Company, Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital, and the Champaign Family YMCA.

Submitted by Champaign County Chamber of Commerce