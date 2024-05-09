Mercy celebrates Nurses Week

Pictured are: (back row) Andre Vactor, Friend of Nursing award; Tammy Brazille, Friend of Nursing Award; Lynette Maxson, Cameos of Caring: Deanna Carey, Friend of Nursing; Rose Hendricks, Safety Hero; Holly Parsley, Catherine McAuley Legacy award; Mike Benton, EVS manager; (front row) Missy Glidden, Friend of Nursing; Tonya West; Community Education Coordinator; Jamie Houseman, President; Kristin West, ED Manager; Jennifer Lutz, Nurse Preceptor/Mentor and Safety Hero; Helen Howard, Friend of Nursing; Jeanee Kizer, Nurse Leader award; Mayor Bill Bean. Submitted photo

It’s Nurses Week and Mercy Health is celebrating with a “Nursing Excellence” awards ceremony. The recognition included providers, RNs, LPNs and support service team members as “friends of nursing.” The recipients were nominated and chosen by peers across the market. Urbana Mayor Bill Bean even offered a proclamation to start the event.

Pictured includes some of award winners from Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital and our leaders supporting the celebration.

Back row: Andre Vactor, Friend of Nursing award; Tammy Brazille, Friend of Nursing Award; Lynette Maxson, Cameos of Caring: Deanna Carey, Friend of Nursing; Rose Hendricks, Safety Hero; Holly Parsley, Catherine McAuley Legacy award; Mike Benton, EVS manager.

Front row: Missy Glidden, Friend of Nursing; Tonya West; Community Education Coordinator; Jamie Houseman, President; Kristin West, ED Manager; Jennifer Lutz, Nurse Preceptor/Mentor and Safety Hero; Helen Howard, Friend of Nursing; Jeanee Kizer, Nurse Leader award; Mayor Bill Bean.

Not pictured: Missy Wilson, Nurse Leader award; Holly Tackett, LPN Excellence award; Abby Martinez, Safety Hero; Chris Patsiavos, Safety Hero; Yvonne Boerger, Safety Hero; Jennifer Hoover, Friend of Nursing.

Congratulations to all of our award winners and for the well-deserved recognition honoring your commitment to providing 5 star care to our community!

