Fred Niece is shown with the two large morel mushrooms he found near Urbana. Submitted photo This morel mushroom could be a record-breaker. Submitted photo

Fred Niece found a set of large morel mushrooms in Urbana recently.

One measures 25 inches and another is 22 inches. The larger one has been entered into a mushroom contest at the Buck Creek Carry Out on Mechanicsburg Road near Springfield.

Niece said he is leading the contest and the mushroom is a record-breaker so far. The contest ends on May 18.