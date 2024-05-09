Rittenhouse Resort hosts car show in June

It’s not uncommon to see cool cars like this Hotwheels car at local car shows, such as the Riverside Rockin’ Rods Car Show. Pictured is owner Mike Moore with his granddaughter Alainah (far right). Photo by Ron Brohm The diversity of classic and cool cars and trucks at area car shows like the Riverside Rockin’ Rods Car Show is incredible. It’s like going to an “outdoor car museum.” Photo by Ron Brohm Sometimes a race car will show up at a car show, such as this Jeff Gordon car owned by racing journalist and author Bill Holder pictured at the Riverside Rockin’ Rods Car Show. Photo by Ron Brohm

By Ron Brohm

Contributing writer

It’s not very often you can attend a car show and also go swimming at a beach, go fishing and camping. But, a new local car show is offering just that and more.

Be sure to mark your calendars for the 1st Annual Matt Hadden Memorial Show on June 9.

This event is sponsored by the Urbana Cruisers and when it comes to cars, the Urbana Cruisers really know how to put on a good show. They also like giving back to the community, and really do shine there also.

Operated by Tim Staley and Sharon Leaman, the Urbana Cruisers have been going strong in the community for more than three years now.

The Saturday, June 9 show will be a very family-friendly event and will take place at the Rittenhouse Resort, 4739 Woodville Pike west of Urbana, starting at noon.

Daily activities such as fishing and swimming will be available at a nominal charge. Camping will also be available. Music for the event will be provided by DJ Cartunes by Chuck. There will also be raffles, auctions, a 50/50 drawing and a Driver’s Pot.

Awards will be presented at 4 p.m. and will include Best of Show (LED Illuminated Sign), Top Car Club (LED Illuminated Sign) and a Top of Each Class Award in the following categories: Muscle Car, Motorcycle, All Original, 20s & 50s, 60s & 70s, 80s and Newer and Top Jeep and Top 40.

Food trucks will be on hand in including: L&L Concessions serving steakburgers, pork chops, jumbo hot dogs, Italian sausage and CNA will be serving ice cream products.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public.

Ron Brohm is an Outdoors, Tourism, Parks, Automotive & Aviation Journalist/Author and writes for the Urbana Daily Citizen and other AIM Media Midwest newspapers and several national magazines. He is also a Certified Parks & Recreation Professional (CPRP), serves as the Park Commissioner for the City of Riverside & is the Executive Director of the Great Ohio Outback Wilderness Regional Authority