OHP/Graham FCCLA Chapter excels at State Leadership Conference

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Hi-Point/Graham High School Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Chapter returned triumphant from the FCCLA State Leadership Conference held in Columbus, Ohio on April 25-26.
From the OHP/Graham FCCLA Chapter, 14 students qualified for the FCCLA National Leadership Conference, which will be held in Seattle, Washington in July. The qualifiers are as follows:
1st Place Winners
Chapter Service Project Portfolio – Payton Hunt
Nutrition and Wellness – Malia Quesenberry
Public Policy Advocate – Hailee Cruz
2nd Place Winners
Chapter Service Project Display – Elena Portis, Faith Medley
Public Policy Advocate – Savannah Artis, Serenity Teets and Hailey Langford
Public Policy Advocate – Alizabeth Lear, Grant Hamilton
Promote and Publicize – Alyssa McKinley
3rd Place Winners
Chapter in Review Portfolio – Maci Sadler and Kenzzie Patrick
Chapter in Review Portfolio – Courtney Woodward
Interpersonal Communication – Bailey Britton and Ashley Sallee
“We’re extremely proud of our FCCLA students,” said Ohio Hi-Point Assistant Superintendent Brad Richardson. “They worked hard to get to this level and to see so many students advance to nationals is great to see.”
The OHP/Graham FCCLA chapter also celebrated Malachi Teets on his election as the FCCLA State President. Teets already served as a state officer this school year and will continue to grow his leadership skills as the Ohio FCCLA President next year.
“Ohio Hi-Point and Graham High School are well represented at the regional, state, and national level,” said Richardson. “We look forward to watching Malachi serve as president next school year.”
Donna Jarzab is the OHP/Graham FCCLA Advisor and teaches the OHP Family & Consumer Science program at Graham High School.
Info from Ohio Hi-Point