OHP/Graham FCCLA Chapter excels at State Leadership Conference

From the OHP/Graham FCCLA Chapter, 14 students qualified for the FCCLA National Leadership Conference, which will be held in Seattle, Washington, in July. Submitted photo

Submitted story

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Hi-Point/Graham High School Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Chapter returned triumphant from the FCCLA State Leadership Conference held in Columbus, Ohio on April 25-26.

From the OHP/Graham FCCLA Chapter, 14 students qualified for the FCCLA National Leadership Conference, which will be held in Seattle, Washington in July. The qualifiers are as follows:

1st Place Winners

Chapter Service Project Portfolio – Payton Hunt

Nutrition and Wellness – Malia Quesenberry

Public Policy Advocate – Hailee Cruz

2nd Place Winners

Chapter Service Project Display – Elena Portis, Faith Medley

Public Policy Advocate – Savannah Artis, Serenity Teets and Hailey Langford

Public Policy Advocate – Alizabeth Lear, Grant Hamilton

Promote and Publicize – Alyssa McKinley

3rd Place Winners

Chapter in Review Portfolio – Maci Sadler and Kenzzie Patrick

Chapter in Review Portfolio – Courtney Woodward

Interpersonal Communication – Bailey Britton and Ashley Sallee

“We’re extremely proud of our FCCLA students,” said Ohio Hi-Point Assistant Superintendent Brad Richardson. “They worked hard to get to this level and to see so many students advance to nationals is great to see.”

The OHP/Graham FCCLA chapter also celebrated Malachi Teets on his election as the FCCLA State President. Teets already served as a state officer this school year and will continue to grow his leadership skills as the Ohio FCCLA President next year.

“Ohio Hi-Point and Graham High School are well represented at the regional, state, and national level,” said Richardson. “We look forward to watching Malachi serve as president next school year.”

Donna Jarzab is the OHP/Graham FCCLA Advisor and teaches the OHP Family & Consumer Science program at Graham High School.

Info from Ohio Hi-Point