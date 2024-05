Mechanicsburg’s Crew Lafary slides safely into third base during Thursday’s game with visiting Greenon. Photo by John Coffman Photography

MECHANICSBURG – Colton Walborn had 2 RBI as Mechanicsburg beat Greenon, 5-0, in OHC baseball on Thursday.

For the Indians, Crew Lafary earned the win and was 3 for 3.

Triad falls

NORTH LEWISBURG – Fairbanks downed Triad, 8-0, in OHC baseball on Thursday.

For the Cardinals, Blayk Thomas had a double.