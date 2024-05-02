City pool passes on sale this month

Beginning May 25, the municipal pool will open at noon from Monday through Saturday for season pass holders, and at 12:30 p.m. for daily admission guests. On Sundays, the pool will open at 1 p.m. for all users. The pool will close at 7 p.m. every day. Submitted photo from YMCA

Submitted story

The Champaign Family YMCA and the City of Urbana announce that the municipal pool at Melvin Miller Park will open for the summer 2024 season on Saturday, May 25.

All preseason sales (for season passes, pool rentals and swim lessons) will take place at the pool office this year on Saturdays, May 4, May 11, and May 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m..

The address for the municipal pool is 731 Children’s Home Road in Urbana. Preseason sales will not take place at the Champaign Family YMCA this year.

The municipal pool will open at noon from Monday through Saturday for season pass holders, and at 12:30 p.m. for daily admission guests. On Sundays, the pool will open at 1 p.m. for all users. The pool will close at 7 p.m. every day.

Complete rules and regulations will be available on the Urbana City Pool web page at http://champaignfamilyymca.org/cms-view-page.php?page=urbana-city-pool .

Information from Champaign Family YMCA