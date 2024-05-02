Historical Society sends out call for Oktoberfest vendors

The annual Oktoberfest is a key fundraiser for the Champaign County Historical Society. Submitted photo

Submitted story

The Champaign County Historical Society (CCHS) is seeking art and craft vendors for the 52nd annual Oktoberfest, to be held Oct. 6 on the CCHS museum grounds. Vendor applications have been mailed to the 72 vendors from last year’s Oktoberfest, as well as other vendors identified by CCHS.

Vendors who didn’t receive an application can find the application on the CCHS website, champaigncountyhistoricalmuseum.org.

New vendors will be juried and must submit three photos of their work with their application. Vendors will be selected based on the quality of their handcrafted arts and crafts. Imported and mass-produced or factory-made items will be rejected.

Eleven food vendors, including 10 from last year, have already committed to this year’s festival.

About the Champaign County Historical Society

The Historical Society museum collects, preserves, and interprets artifacts, documents, and other resources from Champaign County to educate current and future generations about our history.

The museum has been located at 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana, since 1972. Originally established in 1934, the museum first housed its collection at the former location of the Champaign County Library on West Market Street, and then moved to the Nutwood Barn, south of Grimes Field on North Main Street.

The museum is open to the public 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Info from Champaign County Historical Society