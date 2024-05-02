Arnett, Johnson place 5th at international competition

Above - 12 UHS students attended this years ICDC in Anaheim, California. R-L Arianna Souders, Catie Timm, Paige Arnett, Stella Johnson, Lauren Shelpman, Michael Holland, Preston Wisma, Isaac Johnson, Layne Settle, Kayden Jacobs, Joe Lightle, Henry Harrigan, Advisor Thomas Russell. Submitted photo Above - Paige Arnett & Stella Johnson pose with the top 10 medals after the ICDC Final Awards Session. Submitted photo

Written by Thomas Russell

Marketing Educator

Urbana High School

On April 26-May 1, 12 UHS DECA students traveled to Anaheim, California to compete with over 23,000 DECA students at DECA inc’s International Career Development Conference. Students competed against students from all 50 states and other countries – such as China, Germany, Canada, Spain, Guam and others.

UHS had the following students and groups compete – Joe Lightle, Business Growth Plan. Layne Settle, Business Services Marketing. Kayden Jacobs & Michael Holland, Sports & Entertainment Marketing, Isaac Johnson & Henry Harrigan, School-Based Enterprise – Food. Preston Wisma & Lauren Shelpman, Community Giving Project. Arianna Souders & Catie Timm, Community Awareness Project. Paige Arnett & Stella Johnson, Financial Literacy Project.

The team of Arnett & Johnson took home 5th place in the nation honors. This marks the 3rd year in a row UHS has had students place 5th in the nation. Over 175 groups participated in their event, but the team stood out amongst the top of the best in the nation. Their project teamed up with OSU Extension, Champaign County to provide the Real Money. Real World.

Simulation to the entire Senior class of UHS this year. These students worked collaboratively with Melinda Ryan & Kiley Horn (OSU Extention), Marsha Baumgardner & Lori Rose (The People’s Savings Bank), and over 30 local volunteers to put the event together.

In 2024-2025 the UHS DECA Chapter will pursue these achievements once again, as the planning for ICDC in Orlando has already begun. Stay updated on the Chapter’s plans and progress on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @urbanadeca. The Chapter has plans to bring back Real Money, Real World, Mental Health Fair, UHS PowderPuff Game, Chapter Sponsorship & Banner Fundraiser, and Girls’ Basketball Concessions as well as adding new events. If you, someone you know, or a local business would like to support please contact Thomas Russell, DECA Advisor at [email protected]

Thomas Russell is the Marketing Educator and the UHS DECA Advisor