Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital earns ENERGY STAR® certification

Pictured is Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Mercy Health is proud to announce that its Urbana Hospital has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ENERGY STAR® certification for superior energy performance.

This is the 4th consecutive year the hospital has received the recognition, reflecting a legacy of continued energy savings.

“Improving the energy efficiency of our nation’s buildings is critical to protecting our environment,” said Cindy Jacobs, Chief of the ENERGY STAR Commercial & Industrial Branch. “From the boiler room to the board room, organizations are leading the way by making their buildings more efficient and earning the EPA’s ENERGY STAR® certification.”

ENERGY STAR® certified buildings and plants are verified to perform in the top 25 percent of buildings nationwide, based on weather-normalized source energy use that considers occupancy, hours of operation, and other key metrics. It is the only energy efficiency certification in the United States that is based on actual, verified energy performance.

Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital’s ENERGY STAR® score is 86, meaning it’s more energy efficient than 86% of similar properties nationwide.

“The first year our score was 76, so we’re proud to see that number continue to rise. We work hard to install the most energy efficient devices during renovations at the hospital, and when you consider Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital is 75 years old, achieving an 86 is pretty impressive,” said Bob Jenkins who has led the energy efficiency initiatives as Director of Plant Operations at Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital for more than four decades. “We have come a long way and I’m proud of my team and all the great things they’ve done for the environment.”

On average, ENERGY STAR® certified buildings and plants use 35 percent less energy, cause 35 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions, and are less expensive to operate than their peers—all without sacrifices in performance or comfort. To date, tens of thousands of buildings and plants across all fifty states have earned the ENERGY STAR® certification. For more information, visit www.energystar.gov/buildings.

Submitted by Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital