About the artist: Mackert

Chad Mackert’s artwork is about enjoying the colors and chaos of life. Submitted photo

Submitted story

The polls are now open for the 13th annual Bad Art by Good People fundraiser, presented by the Champaign County Arts Council.

Today’s featured artist is Chad Mackert, PA Supervisor, Nationwide Children’s Hospital

Education: Bachelor’s in Pre-Med from Baylor University

Organization affiliations: Phi Gamma Delta

Arts involvement: Crafts with our toddler

Special skills or interests: I enjoy golfing for all the good, bad and in-between the game deals you. Much like life, you try to get a little better every day.

Comments about your artwork: The chaos of life can be fun and full of color if you take a minute to enjoy it.

How to participate

The public can vote for their favorite artwork using PayPal on the Arts Council’s website, www.champaigncountyartscouncil.org. Votes can also be cast with cash, check or credit card at the Arts Council, 119 Miami St., Urbana. The office is open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Watch the Urbana Daily Citizen during the weeks leading up to the dinner for profiles on each artist and photos of the artists with their creations.

Dinner auction

A limited number of tickets are available for the dinner and auction, which will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, May 3 at Woodruff Farm, 3143 U.S. Route 36. Tickets are $30 and include a catered dinner and dessert.

The “Bad Art” will be auctioned after dinner. All proceeds will benefit the Arts Council.

Tickets are for sale at the Arts Council’s office and online at the Arts Council’s website.

The Diamond sponsor for the event is Wallace & Turner Insurance. Gold sponsor is The V. Patrick Hamilton Group/REMAX Alliance. Silver sponsor is CRSI. Bronze sponsors are Civista Bank and Henderson Land Investment Co.

For more information, contact the Arts Council office at 937-653-7557.