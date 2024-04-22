Library group organizes book sale

Pictured are Friends of the Library volunteers sorting books for an upcoming sale. Submitted photo

Members of the Friends of the Champaign County Library are busy preparing for the upcoming book sale.

In preparation for the Friends of the Champaign County Library Book Sale, community members are invited to donate gently-used books for this sale at the Champaign County Main Library located at 1060 Scioto Street, Urbana, through Monday, April 29.

We are also looking for those community members who would like to assist with the setup of the sale. Please note that those who volunteer to assist with setting up for the book sale during April 29- May 1 will be admitted free to the members only pre-sale event.

Call the library for setup times when volunteers are needed.

Info from Friends of the Champaign County Library