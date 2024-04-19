WL-S boys placd 3rd at Marion Local Relays

MARIA STEIN – The West Liberty-Salem boys track squad placed third at the eight-team Marion Local Flyer Relays Thursday night.

Marion Local was first with 153 points, Coldwater was second with 103 and WL-S was third with 77.

Placing second for the Tigers were Underclassman 800 Sprint Medley (1:43.83)-Kidd, Sidders, Myers, Louden, Varsity 800 Sprint Medley (1:40.62)-Stieder, Sidders, Louden, Tr. Bradley, 1,600 Sprint Medley (3:57.35)- Q. Rudolph, Lauck, Louden Tr. Bradley and 3,200 Distance Medley (7:40.05)-Rudolph, Lauck, Carter, Knox

Placing third were Jack Bahan 100 (11.24), Asher Knox 1,600 (4:36.07), 4×100 relay (44.78)-Henderson, Bahan, Myers, Steider and 4×200 relay (1:35.12)-Henderson, Bahan, Myers, Tr. Bradley.