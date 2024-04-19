Looking Back: 1898 Terre Haute commencement

Pictured: The Terre Haute commencement program. Submitted photo Pictured: The Terre Haute school board. Submitted photo

Submitted story

The Mad River Township Schools, Terre Haute (south precinct), commencement was held on May 15, 1898 at the Baptist Church of Terre Haute.

The address was given by Dr. James H. Canfield, president of The Ohio State University (program photo).

A. B. Graham taught at Terre Haute from 1896 to 1900.

While at Terre Haute he developed the idea of 4-H, which he established when he became superintendent of the Springfield Township Schools in Clark County in the fall of 1900. Members of the Mad River Township Board of Education included Nehemiah Lutz (photo). Mr. Lutz was a longtime proprietor of a general store in Terre Haute.

An upcoming Looking Back will feature him and the store.

Info from Champaign County Historical Society (CCHS).