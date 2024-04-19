PET CAT OF THE WEEK

Tinsel, the last one in a litter to be adopted, is still looking for her permanent home. Submitted photo

PAWS Animal Shelter

Tinsel and her siblings came in with their momma when they were less than a week old. They went to a wonderful foster home where they were showered with love and attention. They are weaned (and momma is spayed, so no more babies for her!) and back at the shelter now looking for their forever home. As all of our fostered kittens seem to be, they’re incredibly sweet and loving and would be wonderful additions to any family. Be prepared to play, because that’s their favorite hobby! The rest of her litter has all been adopted, but sweet Tinsel is still looking for her permanent home. It’s a mystery to everyone at the shelter, as she is so sweet and friendly. She would be a wonderful addition to any family.

Visit Tinsel and all the kitties at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS