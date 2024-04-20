PET DOG OF THE WEEK

My name is Baze and I am a mixed breed puppy. Submitted photo

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Baze and I am a mixed breed puppy. I was born on Dec. 2, 2023 and I weigh 12 pounds. My mom unexpectedly found herself in a family way and had 10 puppies. My siblings have already been adopted and I am the last of the litter still looking for my forever home. I love to play with the other puppies here and I provide lots of entertainment for everyone at the rescue. I am friendly, affectionate, loyal and I love kisses! Please come and see me so we can go home together!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets