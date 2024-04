SOUTH CHARLESTON – WL-S beat Southeastern, 11-1, in OHC baseball on Thursday.

For the Tigers, Reese Oder earned the win, Eli Allen was 2 for 3, Jake Evans was 2 for 4 with 2 RBI and Caleb Hershberger was 2 for 3 with 2 RBI.

Graham falls

LEWISTOWN – Indian Lake nipped Graham, 3-2, in 10 innings in OHC baseball on Thursday.

Urbana loses

Visiting Bellefontaine upended Urbana, 7-1, in CBC baseball on Thursday.