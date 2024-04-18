Spend Arbor Day at a castle

Pictured is Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek, located at 10051 Township Road 47. Submitted photo

WEST LIBERTY – Celebrate Arbor Day 2024 at Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek, located at 10051 Township Road 47, West Liberty, Ohio, and take home a tree.

The free 90-minute program, Trees: Past, Present, and Future, begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 27. Attendees will investigate petrified wood and the 152-year-old wooden paneling inside the castle, learn about trees currently growing on the grounds, and share in planting a tree for the future.

Thanks to the generosity of the Champaign County Soil and Water District, every participant can leave with a tree to plant at their home or someplace suitable. This program is ideal for families, youth groups, and anyone who loves trees.

Events and other public programs are managed by the Mac-A-Cheek Foundation for the Humanities, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization. The free Arbor Day program is supported by a grant from the Mary Eleanor Morris Fund of the Columbus Foundation. The castle’s 2024 Environmental Event Series Sponsor: Middlefield Banking Company helped support the April 8 eclipse programs at Mac-A-Cheek Castle and a festival called, The Art and Science of Nature, to be held on July 28, 2024. For more information on upcoming free events, visit www.piattcastle.org.

A fee is charged for facilitated, self-guided public tours at Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek. The site is currently open for tours on weekends 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Beginning Memorial Day weekend, tours will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week through Labor Day. The weekend schedule resumes on Sept. 7 through Oct. 27. Group tours of 20 or more can be scheduled on any day now through October by calling Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek at 937-465-2821 or contacting [email protected].

