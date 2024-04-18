Bridge to be replaced in village

Submitted infographic

By Alixandria Wells-Good

Contributing writer

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg Village Council met on Monday, April 15 at a regularly-scheduled meeting in the municipal building.

Village Administrator Roger Brake presented the administrator’s report. Brake stated that as of that evening, approximately eight water services remained to be hooked up. Once that is complete, the grade work will begin for the sidewalks.

He continued on by saying that the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has informed the village that the bridge replacement on state Route 29 will start May 28 and be completed on Aug. 22. The bridge being replaced is the one on state Route 29 near Heritage Cooperative.

Brake then stated that the free garage sale weekend will be April 26-28. Community Clean Up Day will be the following weekend on May 4. To use the village-provided dumpsters on May 4, proof of residency will be required. Proof of residency includes a recent water bill or ID bearing a Mechanicsburg address.

Lastly, Brake shared that he is looking into purchasing a street sweeper. To help fund this purchase, they’d like to sell the village’s wood chipper as it’s not used very often.

Mechanicsburg Police Chief David Patrick shared April’s citation list. He then presented the council with three forfeited vehicles that will be listed on govdeals.com.

Zoning officer Dusty Hurst stated that grass and weed issues are already arising within the village. He reminded citizens and council that grass and weeds over 8 inches are subject to violation. He encouraged residents to take advantage of the upcoming community clean up day to dispose of any lingering junk items on their property that need to be removed.

Discussion was again held regarding the water bill shut-off policy. An ordinance and resolution committee meeting was scheduled for April 29 at 6:30 p.m. regarding this policy; committee meetings are open to the public.

The council then entered into executive session to discuss “a legal matter.”

The village council will meet next on Monday, May 6 at 6:30 p.m. in the municipal building. Village council meetings are open to the public.

Reach the writer at [email protected]