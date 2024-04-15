VFW dedicates Civil War cannon

Veterans salute during a dedication on Friday of the battle-used Civil War cannon at the Urbana VFW Post 5451 on East Court Street. Andrew Grimm Photography Ron Williams and Urbana Mayor Bill Bean discuss the details of the authentic, battle-used Civil War cannon Williams sold to the VFW and dedicated on Friday, April 12. Andrew Grimm Photography Community members and VFW members gather for a dedication ceremony on Friday for an authentic, battle-used Civil War cannon. The cannon is on display at the Urbana VFW Post 5451 on East Court Street. Andrew Grimm Photography

Urbana VFW Post 5451 on Friday held a dedication ceremony for its newly-displayed Civil War cannon.

Local VFW members, community leaders and community members gathered for the occasion.

The authentic, battle-used Civil War cannon was purchased by the post from Ron Williams and it is permanently displayed in front of the VFW, located at 220 E. Court St., Urbana.

The cannon is part of a platform and accompanying plaques memorializing the seven Champaign County Civil War Medal of Honor winners.

Champaign County had 578 soldiers killed in action during the Civil War.