OSU Extension presents spring Dining with Diabetes series

Champaign County Extension Family & Consumer Sciences and Champaign County Health District are pleased to bring you a series of four classes to provide information on diabetes education through: live cooking demonstrations, menu planning, diabetes management, carbohydrate-counting, portion control, label-reading, and healthy recipe taste-testing.

Registration is open to those managing pre-diabetes, diabetes, gestational diabetes and those providing diabetic support.

For questions, contact Sofia Carter at 937-772-6023

Registration is free.

Dates are Mondays: April 29, May 6, 13 and 20 from 1-3 p.m. each week.

Spots are limited so please register early at https://go.osu.edu/dwdspringchampaign.

Info from OSU Extension