Indians upend Tigers in softball

WEST LIBERTY – Mechanicsburg beat WL-S, 11-1, in OHC softball on Monday.
For the Indians, Addie DeLong was 4 for 4 with 2 triples and a double, Emily Conley was 4 for 4 with 2 triples and 4 RBI and Jasalyn Sartin was 2 for 3 with 4 RBI and earned the win.
For the Tigers, Brielle Milliron and Audrey Collins each had a hit while Milliron scored the lone run.
UHS falls
BELLEFONTAINE – Urbana lost to Bellefontaine, 12-0, in CBC softball on Monday.
Graham loses
LEWISTOWN – Indian Lake defeated Graham, 9-0, in CBC softball on Monday.