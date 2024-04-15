Indians upend Tigers in softball

Mechanicsburg’s Jensen Patterson (pictured) makes a catch in foul territory against WL-S on Monday. Photo by John Coffman Photography

WEST LIBERTY – Mechanicsburg beat WL-S, 11-1, in OHC softball on Monday.

For the Indians, Addie DeLong was 4 for 4 with 2 triples and a double, Emily Conley was 4 for 4 with 2 triples and 4 RBI and Jasalyn Sartin was 2 for 3 with 4 RBI and earned the win.

For the Tigers, Brielle Milliron and Audrey Collins each had a hit while Milliron scored the lone run.

UHS falls

BELLEFONTAINE – Urbana lost to Bellefontaine, 12-0, in CBC softball on Monday.

Graham loses

LEWISTOWN – Indian Lake defeated Graham, 9-0, in CBC softball on Monday.