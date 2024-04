WL-S pitcher Eli Allen delivers to the plate during Monday’s game with Mechanicsburg. Photo by John Coffman Photography

WEST LIBERTY – WL-S defeated Mechanicsburg, 3-1, in OHC baseball on Monday.

For the Tigers, Eli Allen earned the win, had 12 strikeouts and was 2 for 3 at the plate.

For the Indians, Conner Eyink took the loss and Lane Poland and Crew Lafary were each 2 for 3.

UHS falls

BELLEFONTAINE – Urbana lost to Bellefontaine, 3-2, in CBC baseball on Monday.

Triad loses

NORTH LEWISBURG – West Jefferson upended Triad, 17-0, in OHC baseball on Monday.

Braydan Hoffman had Triad’s lone hit.