Graham, WL-S win in baseball

WL-S catcher Sam Lauck (right) tags out a Northwestern runner at home on Saturday. Photo by John Coffman Photography

RICHWOOD – Graham defeated North Union, 4-2, in CBC baseball on Saturday.

For the Falcons, Breyton Reisinger earned the win and had 9 strikeouts, Adam Levy was 2 for 4 with 2 RBI and Zach Wheeland had 2 RBI.

WL-S wins

WEST LIBERTY – WL-S beat Northwestern, 11-1, in non-league baseball on Saturday.

For the Tigers, Peyton Hull earned the win, Isaac Sertell was 3 for 3, Eli Allen was 2 for 3 and Jeremiah Johnson was 2 for 2.

UHS falls

PLAIN CITY – Jonathan Alder upended Urbana, 12-2, in CBC baseball on Saturday.