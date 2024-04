Triad, WL-S, Graham fall in softball

LONDON – Madison Plains beat Triad, 17-5, in OHC softball on Friday.

For the Cardinals – who had 8 errors – Hayden Beswick was 2 for 3 with 2 RBI and Brodey Deam was 2 for 3.

WL-S falls

WEST JEFFERSON – WL-S lost to West Jefferson, 7-6, in 8 innings in OHC softball on Saturday.

For the Tigers, Whitney Strapp, Kennedy Wallace and Brielle Milliron each had two hits and Milliron and Audrey Collins each had a solo home run.

Graham loses

RICHWOOD – North Union defeated Graham, 6-1, in CBC softball on Saturday.