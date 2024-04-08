Triad Alumni Banquet to be held on June 15

NORTH LEWISBURG – The annual Triad Alumni Banquet will be held on Saturday, June 15 at Triad High School in the Auditeria. Savory, salty and sweet appetizers and snacks will be served starting at 4 p.m.

The event will last until 5 p.m., with lots of social time, but also annual scholarships awarded and door prizes. The classes of 2024, 1999 and 1974, as well as the oldest lady and gentleman graduates present, will be honored.

The cost of the event is $10 per person. No one will be permitted to pay at the door, and no phone reservations will be accepted.

Please make your reservations by mailing a check/cash to: Erica (Wilkins) Trainer, 3885 Gray Road Cable, Ohio 43009. Reservations must be made by Friday, May 24, 2024.

The Triad Alumni Association will award $500 scholarships to 2024 graduates as well as an Overfield Family Memorial Scholarship and a Posey Family Memorial Scholarship. Please consider sending a contribution in support of our annual scholarship program. Again this year, we will be accepting contributions In Memory of Past Alumnus.

We urge you to support the Alumni Association even if you are unable to attend the banquet.

Submitted by Triad Alumni Association