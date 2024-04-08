Total eclipse over Urbana

Monument Square is shown during the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024. Although predictions included a heavy onslaught of tourists for the eclipse, with most government offices and all schools closed, the higher traffic was not a hindrance in most places of Champaign County as of 4 p.m. Monday. A light layer of clouds was not a significant obstruction to viewing the eclipse and temperatures were nearly 70 degrees in mid-afternoon before dropping briefly as skies darkened. Andrew Grimm Photography The total solar eclipse and the precursor bubbles on the outer rim known as “Baily’s Beads” are shown over Urbana on April 8, 2024. Although predictions included a heavy onslaught of tourists for the eclipse, with most government offices and all schools closed, the higher traffic was not a hindrance in most places of Champaign County as of 4 p.m. Monday. A light layer of clouds was not a significant obstruction to viewing the eclipse and temperatures were nearly 70 degrees in mid-afternoon before dropping briefly as skies darkened. Andrew Grimm Photography Angely Rios views the eclipse outside of Abuela’s Kitchen on Monument Square on April 8, 2024. Although predictions included a heavy onslaught of tourists for the eclipse, with most government offices and all schools closed, the higher traffic was not a hindrance in most places of Champaign County as of 4 p.m. Monday. A light layer of clouds was not a significant obstruction to viewing the eclipse and temperatures were nearly 70 degrees in mid-afternoon before dropping briefly as skies darkened. Andrew Grimm Photography

