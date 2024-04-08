Soup Crawl is April 11 in Urbana

Second Harvest Food Bank of Clark, Champaign, and Logan Counties (SHFB) will host its annual Empty Bowls fundraising event in Urbana on April 11. Photo by Sarah Babcock Photography

Second Harvest Food Bank of Clark, Champaign, and Logan Counties (SHFB) will host its annual Empty Bowls fundraising event on April 11 from 5-8 p.m. at restaurants throughout the Urbana area.

This year’s event is a Soup Crawl starting at The Farmer’s Daughter (904 Miami St., Urbana) with guests traveling to each participating restaurant to enjoy a selection of soups.

Ticket sales and bowl selections are from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at The Farmer’s Daughter.

For a $20 donation ($10 for kids 12 and under), guests can choose their own hand-crafted bowl made by local high school students and enjoy a variety of soups provided by several area vendors.

A portion of the proceeds will be directed to relief efforts in Logan County to assist neighbors affected by the recent tornadoes. The event is open to the public and no advanced registration is required.

“We’re doing something fun and a bit different in Champaign County this year with a Soup Crawl. The event will combine the enjoyment of sampling diverse soups from local restaurants with the satisfaction of contributing to a worthwhile cause,” says SHFB Marketing and Events Associate Allie Godfrey.

Additional Champaign County restaurants participating in the soup crawl include Abuela’s Kitchen, In Good Taste Market, Café Paradiso (distributing their soup at the In Good Taste Market) and Mercy Health Urbana.

For those interested in sponsoring the event, please contact Godfrey at [email protected] or call 937-325-8715 ext. 102 for further details.

Submitted by Second Harvest Food Bank of Clark, Champaign, and Logan Counties.