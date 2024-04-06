WL-S boys, Triad girls win at Triad Invite

Triad’s Cayla Eaton (pictured) won the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and 200 hurdles at the Triad Invitational on Friday. Photo by John Coffman Photography

NORTH LEWISBURG – The West Liberty-Salem boys track squad won the 11-team Triad Invitational on Friday.

WL-S had 157 points and North Union was second with 139.5. Triad was fourth and Graham was ninth.

First-place finishers for the Tigers included Jack Bahan in the 200, Taryn Bradley in the 200 hurdles, Asher Knox in the 3,200 and the 800 relay team of Henderson, Bahan, Tr. Bradley, McGill.

Placing second for WL-S were Joey LaRoche in the 1,600, Troy Bradley in the 400, Taryn Bradley in the 300 hurdles, Craig Stanford in the pole vault, Mark Bair in the shot put (42-9) and the 1,600 relay team of LaRoche, Henderson, Lauck, Louden.

Placing first for Triad were Brody Hess in the 300 and Awsom Mitchell in the triple jump. Henry Beaverson was second in the 3,200.

For Graham, Zack Estep won the high jump.

The Triad girls won the meet and Graham was fifth.

Placing first for the Cardinals were Cayla Eaton in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and 200 hurdles, Abbey Overfield in the 300, Mia LeMay in the discus and shot put and Emma Ferguson in the triple jump.

Placing second for Triad were Gracie Martin in the 400, Eaton in the long jump, Kimber Instine in the 300, Arlo Monroe in the discus and the 1,600 relay team of Martin, Ashtyn Millice, Breauna Parsons and Overfield.

Placing first for Graham were Hailey Nash in the 3,200 and Taylor Aldredge in the high jump. Aldredge was second in the 100 and 200.