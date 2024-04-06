PET DOG OF THE WEEK

My name is Hank and I am a 2-year-old Mastiff mix boy. I hope to have a yard where I can run and play! Submitted photo

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Hank and I am a 2-year-old Mastiff mix boy. I was adopted as a puppy, but grew too large for their apartment. I have fun with the other dogs here at Barely Used Pets and love to play. I hope to have a yard where I can run and play! I am a little bit nervous when strangers walk up to my kennel. However, once I am out of the kennel I am a friendly boy! I have been living here at Barely Used Pets for a few months, so they are hoping you will come and adopt me and become my new forever home. They told me that my adoption fee will be a special reduced price. They just want to make sure I get a great new home, so please come and see me!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets