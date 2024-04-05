Tigers, Indians earn wins in softball

WEST LIBERTY – WL-S defeated Madison Plains, 6-4, in OHC softball on Friday.

For the Tigers, Audrey Collins was 2 for 3 with a three-run homer, Brielle Milliron went 3 for 4 and Kaylee Blair, Addyson Mattox and Briley Sullivan each had 2 hits.

Kennedy Wallace earned the win.

Indians win

MECHANICSBURG – Addie DeLong was 2 for 3 with a triple as Mechanicsburg beat Greenon, 11-0, in OHC softball on Friday.

For the Indians, Jasalyn Sartin earned the win and was 2 for 2.

Triad falls

NORTH LEWISBURG – Greeneview held off Triad, 16-13, in OHC softball on Friday.

Graham loses

ST. PARIS – Tecumseh scored 3 runs in the top of the seventh inning to beat Graham, 6-4, in CBC softball on Friday.

For the Falcons, Rylee Olson was 3 for 4 and Marissa Pine was 2 for 4.

UHS falls

RICHWOOD – North Union blanked Urbana, 11-0, in CBC softball on Friday.

For UHS, Morgan Boyd had a double.