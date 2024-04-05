PET CAT OF THE WEEK

Skeeter (pictured) and his sister Olive are ready to be adopted.

PAWS Animal Shelter

Skeeter and his sister Olive were born to a feral mom at a senior apartment complex in Mechanicsburg. The kittens were very friendly (perhaps handled a lot by residents at the apartment complex?), and they were taken in by someone in Mechanicsburg for three months. She decided she couldn’t keep them so she brought them to PAWS Animal Shelter so they could find a forever home. They’re both very sweet, loving, and playful kittens who would be a wonderful addition to any family.

Visit all the pets at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

