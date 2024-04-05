March Madness – The Final Four of Weeds

By Dave Case

On Fertile Ground

Yes, I know it’s April, but March Madness sounds better than April Madness!

Semi-Final Matchups are:

Crabgrass vs White Clover

And

Dandelion vs Purple Deadnettle

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the ultimate showdown of the greenery game: Crabgrass versus White Clover in the March Madness of lawns! In one corner, we have the tenacious and unruly crabgrass, notorious for its relentless invasion tactics. And in the other corner, the underdog with charm, White Clover, bringing its fluffy blooms and innocent vibes. It’s a battle of the botanicals, where crabgrass tries to dribble its way through, but White Clover ain’t having it, bouncing back with its lucky four-leaf clovers. The crowd goes wild as crabgrass throws shade, but White Clover just smiles, knowing it’s the real MVP of the lawn court! Crabgrass wins in a last second shot!

Second Semifinal! It’s Dandelion versus Purple Deadnettle! In one corner, we have the resilient Dandelion, with its sunny disposition and unstoppable spread. And in the other corner, the sneaky challenger, Purple Deadnettle, with its flashy purple blooms and ninja-like growth. Dandelion starts strong, scattering seeds like basketballs, but Purple Deadnettle sprints past with its rapid takeover, leaving Dandelion dazed and confused. It’s a battle royale of botanical proportions, where anything grows, and anything goes! Dandelion wins easily and covers the point spread!

Welcome to the grand finale game of the March Madness of lawns! It’s the ultimate showdown between the iconic Dandelion and the notorious Crabgrass! The crowd is on their feet as Dandelion shoots seeds like three-pointers, but Crabgrass counters with its sneaky runners across the court. It’s a battle of the botanicals, where every blade counts!

In the end, it might come down to which plant you find more tolerable or manageable. Some might prefer the bright yellow blooms of Dandelions over the invasive nature of Crabgrass, while others might see Crabgrass as less aesthetically pleasing but easier to control. Ultimately, in the battle of Crabgrass versus Dandelion, it’s a game where both sides might claim victory depending on who’s keeping score!

For the first time ever, it’s a tie game. No Overtime allowed!

To win this game, no matter which weed of the above 4 causes you the most angst, you must be proactive. There are multiple options to control the same weed. Consider cost, labor, time, equipment, and timing. For me, I choose a granular approach as I’m not set up for liquid. I put on a 22-0-4 with Trimec. Why? 1) Our soil test is good on P and K so I only need Nitrogen. 2) Trimec is an excellent 3 way product (contains 2,4-d, Mecoprop and dicamba) and over 90- broadleaves are on it’s label. 3) I don’t need the crabgrass control, I’m mostly concerned with broadleaves and 4) Trimec is safe to grass like Fescues and Bluegrass.

Applied on March 25, 2024. We’ll mow for the first time later this week, nice and high!

Champaign County Ag Sector

Last month I promised to review proper mixing sequence.

Make sure you know proper tank mix sequence such as listed here:

1. Fill the spray tank with one-third of the carrier (water, fertilizer, or mix) to be used. Have the agitator on.

2. Add ammonium sulfate for glyphosate products.

3. Always add compatibility agent before herbicides if compatibility problems exist. Refer to label.

4. Use a defoamer if excessive foam is produced by the pesticide mixture. Refer to the label.

5. If needed, add dry wettable powders (WP), dry flowable (DF) materials or water dispensable granules (WDG). Water soluble packets need time to soak with a small amount of water before being added to the tank. It is always recommended for pre-slurry wettable powders and dry flowables to be at a 2:1 ratio with water before being added to the partially filled spray tank. Some pesticides need presoaking.

Agitation is used to uniformly disperse the added herbicides. Agitation means a rolling surface action. Be cautious of over agitating due to the possibility of reducing compatibility or excessive foaming.

In most situations it is best to continue the agitation until the spray solution is applied. If agitation is stopped, make sure the suspension is satisfactory before application.

6. After herbicides are dispersed, increase the carrier to 80 percent of the spray solution to be used.

7. If needed add liquids and flowables next.

8. Then add emulsifiable concentrates (EC). Microencapsulated formulations should be added after the emulsifiable concentrates.

9. Add surfactants and oils last. Some surfactants can cause excessive foaming. If you are concerned about the possibility of drift, a drift control agent could be added at this point.

10. Add carrier to 100 percent of the spray solution to be used and make sure spray solution is mixed thoroughly before starting application.

Happy spraying and wishing you a good planting season!

Till next month, have a great April!

Question or comments? Email me at [email protected].

A graduate of the University of Kentucky, Dave Case majored in Agronomy and Ag Econ with an emphasis in Weed Science. Dave’s career spanned Champaign Landmark, Crow’s Hybrid Corn Company and 30 years with Bayer CropScience. In 2018, Case formed Case Ag Consulting LLC. He is a member of Alpha Gamma Rho Agricultural Fraternity. He is on the Board of Directors of the Agribusiness Association of Kentucky, Chairman of the Ohio AgriBusiness Association Educational Trust Foundation and Secretary of the Alpha Gamma Rho Alumni Board. He is on the Board of Directors of the Champaign Family YMCA, Champaign County Historical Society Agricultural Capital Campaign Committee and is a Trustee for the Champaign County Farm Bureau. Dave and his wife Dorothy live on a small farm south of Urbana where they raise goats, cattle, chickens and various crops and they donate all profits to Pancreatic Cancer Research. Dave can be reached at [email protected].