1300 South Main building opens

The access points for Gemini Coffee & Eats is shown in this photo of the newly-modernized and expanded 1300 South Main building in Urbana. Photo by Alixandria Wells-Good 937Roots and All is Well Massage Therapy are next-door neighbors in the 1300 South Main building in Urbana. Photo by Alixandria Wells-Good

By Alixandria Wells-Good

Contributing writer

The nearly-complete facility at 1300 S. Main St. in Urbana is open for business with a modern structure built around the existing bank branch that once stood alone on the corner of U.S. Route 68 and state Route 55.

Two of the building’s tenants have opened their doors already, with one opening next week and the last tenant moving in within the coming months. Parking and landscaping are being finished up around the building; currently parking is available on the south side of the building.

Amy Jumper, owner of 937Roots, has opened a salon suite on the north side of the building, offering clients a more intimate and personalized setting to receive their desired hair treatments.

Jumper, who has been styling hair for 31 years, was formerly operating as “The Hair Closet ” near Monument Square in downtown Urbana. Jumper said in a Facebook post on her rebranded page, “The increasing demand for salon suites can be attributed to their numerous benefits, including the ability to operate independently within a larger community of like-minded professionals. This setup allows for increased flexibility and autonomy while still providing access to shared resources and amenities.”

People wishing to book with Jumper at 937Roots can contact her at (937) 869-2828 or via her Facebook page.

All is Well Massage Therapy, formerly called Massage on Monument Square owned by Abbey Dixon, is another tenant at 1300 South Main that has already begun seeing clients. They have created a welcoming space for current and new clients to receive their massage services.

Dixon, who has been a licensed massage therapist for 14 years, began in a tiny space on the downtown square next to Carmazzi’s. From there, she expanded across the square where she was joined by Audrey Brooks and Allie Moore,who are also licensed massage therapists.

Dixon spent in total 14 years on the square when after a tough day, she felt a strong need to pull over and take down the number for the new facility being built on the corner of 55 and 68.

Even though she had passed the sign for the new building many times, this particular day she felt drawn to get the number, and call right then. About a week later she received a call that there would in fact be space for her there, and she jumped on the opportunity.

Dixon said: “I’ve just been blessed by God. I have to give Him all the credit.” Appointments can be made with any of the licensed massage therapists at All is Well Massage by calling (937) 484-8810 after April 5, stopping in to the shop, or contacting them via their Facebook page.

Gemini Coffee & Eats is also a tenant at 1300 South Main and opened for business on Wednesday. Gemini Coffee & Eats is a brand new business, owned by identical twin sisters Nikki Roth and Missy Huber.

Roth, who was a stay-at-home mom after being in real estate while living in Oregon, says that she’s always had a passion for coffee, and Huber has always had a passion for food. The two decided to go into business together.

Huber, who worked managing a restaurant in Oklahoma, is currently selling her home in Oregon to join her sister and Gemini Coffee & Eats in Urbana. Roth moved to Urbana about two years ago, and when she saw a post on Facebook about 1300 South Main she was intrigued. Roth shared that she and her sister had been talking about doing a food truck, but the opportunity at 1300 South Main ended up being exactly what they were looking for.

The sisters are passionate about sourcing locally as much as possible, focusing on offering as much farm-to-table as they can. Currently they’ll be offering all local homemade syrups for their drinks, gelato and pastries from FarmHouse Bakery in Troy, milk from Woodruff Farm in Urbana and other local suppliers.

Roth is especially proud of the state-of-the-art espresso machine from Switzerland that the shop has. She says it’s “bean to cup, that way every cup will taste the same no matter who is making it.” They’ll be brewing Topeca farm-to-cafe coffee. Gemini Coffee & Eats will offer dine-in or drive-thru services. They plan to begin offering online ordering within the coming months.

The last tenant who will move in sometime before summer into the largest part of the building is Ohio Valley Surgical. They will have offices in the front portion of the building. Representatives from OVS were unavailable for comment.

