Mechanicsburg to flush hydrants April 8

By Alixandria Wells-Good

Contributing writer

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg Village Council gathered on Monday, April 1 at a regularly-scheduled meeting in the municipal building.

Village Administrator Roger Brake presented the administrator’s report. Brake stated that all of the tree stumps have been removed on West Race Street, West Sandusky Street and High Street. He went on to say that 111 water services within the village have been switched over to the new line. Brake stated that they are wanting to “incorporate the section of sidewalk on West Race Street to be completed in conjunction with this project.” He stated that the approximate cost would be $27,000. This has already been approved and is within the project budget.

Brake said that the water department will be flushing hydrants the week of April 8. He also stated that the water department conducted a smoke test of the sewer system at the trailer park. He said that various issues related to the inflow and infiltration problem were found, and that the associates for the trailer park were onsite at the time of the tests and are working on a plan to mitigate the problems.

Mechanicsburg Police Chief David Patrick shared March’s citation list. He went on to say that the police department will be fully staffed for the total solar eclipse happening on Monday, April 8.

Discussion commenced regarding the water bill shut-off policy. It was stated that an ordinance committee meeting will be held to review ordinance 12-09 (which states that the owner of a home is responsible for all costs of services).

Ordinance 24-04 was passed by emergency. This ordinance allows the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) to resurface a section of state Route 4.

The council then entered into executive session to “review personnel issues.”

The village council will meet next on Monday, April 15, at 6:30 p.m. in the municipal building. Village Council meetings are open to the public.

Reach the writer at [email protected]