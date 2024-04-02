WL-S girls, M’burg boys win at OHC Preview

Mechanicsburg’s Mark Clyburn (pictured) wins the long jump at the OHC Preview at WL-S on Monday. Photo by John Coffman Photography WL-S’s Delaney Jones (pictured) wins the 100 dash at the OHC Preview at WL-S on Monday. Photo by John Coffman Photography

WEST LIBERTY – The West Liberty-Salem track and field teams hosted the Ohio Heritage Conference Preview on Monday with the Tiger girls squad winning the meet.

WL-S was first with 150 points, Mechanicsburg was second with 83.5 and Triad was third with 83.

Sophia Hardwick led the Tigers with first-place finishes in the discus (101-0) and 300 hurdles 49.17 and took second in the 100 hurdles (16.82).

Other first-place finishers for WL-S included Elise Longshore pole vault (9-0), Delaney Jones 100 dash (12.36) and the 4×200 relay team of Hardwick, Hattie Jacobs, Gwen McCullough and Mallory Bostick (1:54.18).

Placing second were Tori Douthwaite pole vault (8-6), Malia Miller 3,200 run (12:25.8) and the 4×800 relay team of Lily Smith, Mariska Smith, Mylee Dooley and Taylor Kennedy (11:29.87).

“We were excited to open up the outdoor season and I’m proud of the way our athletes competed,” said WL-S Coach Ann Vogel. “We had some outstanding early-season performances.”

Placing first for the Indians were Olivia Skillings in the 200 (27:35) and 400 (1:03.82) and Isabelle Rodgers in the 3,200 (12:20.10).

Placing second were Skillings in the 100 (13:03), Clair Rodgers in the 400 (1:04.56) and 1,600 (5:35.45) and Isabelle Rodgers in the 800 (2:29.79),

Placing first for Triad were Cayla Eaton – 100 hurdles – 15.87, Kimber Instine – high jump – 4-10 and Mia LeMay – shot put – 31-11.5.

Placing second were Eaton in the 300 hurdles – 51.25 and high jump – 4-8 – and LeMay in the discus – 99-5.

The Mechanicsburg boys team won the meet with 154.5 points and WL-S was fifth.

Placing first for the Indians were Kailen Butler in the 100 dash (11.17) and 200 dash (23:47), Will Negley in the 800 (2:03.99) and 1,600 (4:32.44), Joshua Porter in the 3,200 (10:44.52), Austin Haynes in the 300 hurdles (43.69), the 4×100 relay team (47:52), Prestyn Griffith in the high jump (5-10) and Mark Clyburn in the long jump (18-10),

For the Tigers, the 4×800 relay team of Knox, King, LaRoche and Rudolph was first (8:32.01) and Casey Boyer was second in the high jump (5-10).

Placing second for Triad were Jacob Haser – pole vault – 9-6 and Awsom Mitchell – long jump – 18-5.