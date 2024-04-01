WL-S defeats Triad in baseball

WEST LIBERTY – WL-S beat Triad, 10-0, in OHC baseball on Monday.

Eli Allen got the win for the Tigers, giving up two hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.

For WL-S, Allen was 2 for 3 with an RBI, Jeremiah Johnson was 2 for 3 with an RBI, Isaiah Reams with 3 for 3 and scored two runs, Jake Evans was 2 for 2 with 2 RBI and Caleb Hershberger was 2 for 2 with 3 RBI.

Indians lose

MILFORD CENTER – Fairbanks defeated Mechanicsburg, 5-1, in OHC baseball on Monday.

For the Indians, Conner Eyink was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Lane Poland took the loss.